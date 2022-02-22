Zacks Investment Research Upgrades FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) to Hold

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. decreased their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

FuelCell Energy stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.01. 18,215,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,723,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.03 and a current ratio of 10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 4.60. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 145.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. FuelCell Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $55,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,090,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,406,000 after acquiring an additional 156,538 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 370.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 283,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 223,203 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 376,091 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 76,330 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,628,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $254,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739,362 shares during the period. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

