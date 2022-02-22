Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) to Hold

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hayward Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company’s brand portfolio includes AquaVac(R), AquaRite(R), ColorLogic(R), Navigator(R), OmniLogic(R), OmniHub(TM), TriStar(R), Super Pump(R), TurboCell(R), pHin(TM), CAT Controllers(R), HCP Pumps and Saline C(R) Series. Hayward Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HAYW. Bank of America downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Shares of NYSE:HAYW traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,391. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.53. Hayward has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In related news, insider Rick Roetken sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $1,663,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $53,354,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,772,509 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,567 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 654.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the second quarter worth $54,000. 54.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

