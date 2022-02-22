ZClassic (ZCL) One Day Volume Hits $1,365.00

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. ZClassic has a market cap of $794,102.63 and approximately $1,365.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0855 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.53 or 0.00268381 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00073902 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00086602 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004445 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

