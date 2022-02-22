Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.80.

ZION has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Compass Point raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

NASDAQ:ZION traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.89. The stock had a trading volume of 52,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $213,938.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $152,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.