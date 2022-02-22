Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 254.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 87,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth $321,789,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,158,000 after purchasing an additional 333,952 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at $536,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of ZTS opened at $191.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.68. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,880 shares of company stock valued at $3,958,641. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.70.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.