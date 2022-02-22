ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.140-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $226 million-$228 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.64 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.710-$0.730 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $52.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $37.86 and a 52-week high of $79.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 875.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.55.

In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 2,179 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $116,315.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,127,028 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $71,059,115.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,615,166 shares of company stock valued at $402,531,579 in the last 90 days. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 331.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

