Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE ZVO opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. Zovio has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $6.48.
About Zovio
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zovio (ZVO)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.