Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ZVO opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. Zovio has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $6.48.

About Zovio

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

