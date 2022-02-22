Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Cut to $320.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price dropped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $417.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.59.

ZS stock opened at $255.22 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.27.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total value of $554,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total transaction of $2,688,892.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,267 shares of company stock worth $17,826,062 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 49.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Zscaler by 0.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.1% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

