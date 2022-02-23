$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) will announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is $0.00. Duck Creek Technologies also posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

DCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

DCT stock opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $51.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -272.38, a P/E/G ratio of 32.64 and a beta of -0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.29.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock worth $3,345,250 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 469.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

