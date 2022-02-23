$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) will announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Twitter reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWTR. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Twitter from $79.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

TWTR opened at $32.93 on Wednesday. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $61,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $188,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,767. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 756.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

