-$0.08 EPS Expected for Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Markforged’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Markforged will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Markforged.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MKFG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markforged has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

Shares of Markforged stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,775. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96. Markforged has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

In other Markforged news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 122,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $529,987.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 234,408 shares of company stock worth $1,072,240 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKFG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Markforged by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Markforged during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Markforged during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Markforged during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Markforged during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

