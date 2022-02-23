-$0.10 EPS Expected for Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.05). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hyzon Motors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HYZN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hyzon Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of HYZN stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. Hyzon Motors has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at $2,082,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the second quarter valued at $3,113,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at $66,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at $686,000. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

