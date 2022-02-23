-$0.10 EPS Expected for Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

Brokerages predict that Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.05). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hyzon Motors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HYZN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hyzon Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of HYZN stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. Hyzon Motors has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at $2,082,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the second quarter valued at $3,113,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at $66,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at $686,000. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyzon Motors (HYZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.