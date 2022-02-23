-$0.23 EPS Expected for Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Evofem Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Evofem Biosciences.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

In related news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier acquired 135,000 shares of Evofem Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders bought 200,594 shares of company stock valued at $76,070 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 441.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 37,855 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 530.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 80,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67,332 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 53,707 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 54,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

EVFM stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.47. 23,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,449,487. Evofem Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.31.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

