$0.24 EPS Expected for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) will report $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. TTM Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

TTMI traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $12.31. The stock had a trading volume of 9,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,123. TTM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the second quarter worth $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1,460.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter worth $129,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

