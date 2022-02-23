$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.05 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Martin Midstream Partners.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMLP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of MMLP stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.17. 110,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,052. The company has a market cap of $123.01 million, a PE ratio of -317.00 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $3.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMLP. Blackstone Inc increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 223.6% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 1,316,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 909,822 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 67,894 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 713.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 81,113 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 52.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 27,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

