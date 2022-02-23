$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will announce earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Five9 posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Five9.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.74.

FIVN stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.35. 1,154,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,517. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.45 and its 200 day moving average is $150.63. Five9 has a twelve month low of $113.09 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.95 and a beta of 0.46.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.91, for a total transaction of $629,956.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $161,579.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,622. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 16.7% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,191,000 after acquiring an additional 408,928 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 10,448.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,774 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 388.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,988 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 41,717.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $191,622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

