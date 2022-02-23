$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) will report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PMT. B. Riley cut their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.09.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $15.42. The stock had a trading volume of 38,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.19%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,665,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 391,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 51.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 628,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after purchasing an additional 214,837 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $2,287,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 22,570 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

