$0.81 EPS Expected for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.81. Baxter International posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAX. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Baxter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 327.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 219,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,650,000 after acquiring an additional 168,094 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 64.3% during the third quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter worth $50,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 19,221.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,068,000 after acquiring an additional 903,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 5,070.2% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 157,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,683,000 after acquiring an additional 154,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

BAX opened at $84.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.40. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.86%.

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

