$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) will post $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. WNS posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.75 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WNS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.86.

WNS stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.11. 5,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,344. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.46 and its 200-day moving average is $85.09. WNS has a 12 month low of $67.36 and a 12 month high of $91.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,257,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,747,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of WNS by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,025,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,874,000 after acquiring an additional 322,680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WNS by 547.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,122,000 after buying an additional 269,984 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WNS by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 393,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,720,000 after buying an additional 209,305 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

