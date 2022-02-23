$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) will report $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.99. Bancolombia posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bancolombia.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.

NYSE:CIB opened at $34.18 on Friday. Bancolombia has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.33.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0661 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bancolombia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 5.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

