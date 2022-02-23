$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TC Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.89. TC Energy reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TC Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TC Energy.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.22. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

TRP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. CIBC lowered TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.91.

Shares of TC Energy stock traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $51.88. 1,880,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,491. The company has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $41.89 and a 52 week high of $55.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.708 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,324,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $609,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,534,000 after acquiring an additional 52,422 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 205,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 269,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after acquiring an additional 15,558 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TC Energy (TRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.