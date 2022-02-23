$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to report sales of $1.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the lowest is $1.16 billion. Darling Ingredients posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year sales of $4.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group raised Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.90.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $63.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.15. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.07.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,188,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,539,000 after purchasing an additional 227,466 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,346,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,190,000 after purchasing an additional 54,726 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 1,257.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,126,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,875 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,044,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,184,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,095 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

