$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) will announce $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the lowest is $1.29 billion. Encompass Health posted sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year sales of $5.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

EHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

Shares of NYSE:EHC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,214. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $89.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 942.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,477,000 after buying an additional 932,445 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,733,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,575,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 5,687.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 612,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after buying an additional 602,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,181,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,929,000 after buying an additional 450,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

