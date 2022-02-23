$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) will post sales of $1.36 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty Two analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. Workday reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full year sales of $5.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Workday.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.39.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 280,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.15, for a total transaction of $75,009,575.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $29,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 714,062 shares of company stock worth $185,842,680 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $3.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.09. 3,609,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,365,220. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.47. Workday has a 52-week low of $212.23 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,423.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workday (WDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.