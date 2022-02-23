104,766 Shares in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 104,766 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $20,207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 5.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 16.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,466,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.01. 3,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,159. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $162.19 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.57.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.