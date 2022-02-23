$108.45 Million in Sales Expected for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to post $108.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $110.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $106.90 million. Earthstone Energy reported sales of $36.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 195.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full-year sales of $384.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $382.53 million to $386.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Earthstone Energy.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 24,893 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 127,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 27,782 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 121,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 92,850 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 42,565 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESTE traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 596,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,219. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.39. Earthstone Energy has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

