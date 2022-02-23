123,800 Shares in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 123,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,928,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,790,000 after acquiring an additional 237,520 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 495,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,725,000 after buying an additional 218,291 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,544,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 16.5% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,138,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,337,000 after purchasing an additional 161,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,845,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,219,000 after purchasing an additional 161,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

MSM has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

MSM stock opened at $78.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.47 and a 1-year high of $96.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.96.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.81%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

