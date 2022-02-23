13,016 Shares in Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIDM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Cinedigm in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,079,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after buying an additional 346,485 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 111,178 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Cinedigm stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67. Cinedigm Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $138.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.66.
Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movie, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the segments; Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cinedigm (CIDM)
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM).
Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.