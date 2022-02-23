1,471 Shares in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Piper Sandler Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.60.

NYSE:PIPR opened at $148.82 on Wednesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $193.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.90. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $2.61. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

