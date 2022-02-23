16,469 Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,469 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in eBay by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 125,969 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in eBay by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 105,060 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,226,152 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $226,509,000 after buying an additional 10,701 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $303,481,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in eBay by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,389 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $209,673,000 after buying an additional 197,158 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBAY stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.89. The stock had a trading volume of 125,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,260,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EBAY. UBS Group upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their target price on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

