$17.53 Million in Sales Expected for uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) will post sales of $17.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.50 million to $17.56 million. uCloudlink Group posted sales of $17.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full year sales of $73.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $73.76 million to $73.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $99.45 million, with estimates ranging from $88.82 million to $110.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover uCloudlink Group.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 92.15% and a negative net margin of 58.58%. The business had revenue of $19.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS.

Shares of uCloudlink Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.65. 20,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,843. The company has a market capitalization of $46.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78. uCloudlink Group has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $13.95.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in uCloudlink Group in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in uCloudlink Group by 81.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in uCloudlink Group in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in uCloudlink Group in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in uCloudlink Group in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

uCloudlink Group Company Profile

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

