18,230 Shares in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Acquired by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Utz Brands by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Utz Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Utz Brands by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Utz Brands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

NYSE:UTZ opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Utz Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $30.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 122.22%.

Several research firms recently commented on UTZ. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.05.

In other Utz Brands news, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $159,093.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $318,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,660 shares of company stock valued at $905,323 in the last 90 days. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.