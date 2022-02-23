$2.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will report sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.24 billion. Dana posted sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full year sales of $8.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.83 billion to $8.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.61 billion to $9.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dana.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dana from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Dana from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 385.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAN stock opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Dana has a twelve month low of $19.96 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 2.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

About Dana

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

