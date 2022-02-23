$20.72 Million in Sales Expected for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

Brokerages expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will report sales of $20.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.90 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $7.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 192.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $48.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.10 million to $49.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $113.64 million, with estimates ranging from $104.58 million to $133.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $6.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $158.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Veery Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS)

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.