$20.72 Million in Sales Expected for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will report sales of $20.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.90 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $7.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 192.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $48.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.10 million to $49.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $113.64 million, with estimates ranging from $104.58 million to $133.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $6.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $158.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Veery Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.