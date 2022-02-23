2,000 Shares in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Bought by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,942,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 301,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,586,000 after buying an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

BXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.27.

Boston Properties stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.23. The company had a trading volume of 21,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,355. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 5.83. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $96.21 and a one year high of $128.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.79 and a 200 day moving average of $115.56.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.66%.

About Boston Properties (Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.