22,841 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Bought by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $66,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,686. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.09. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $59.70 and a 52-week high of $67.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.941 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.