22,841 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Bought by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $66,000.
NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,686. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.09. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $59.70 and a 52-week high of $67.51.
