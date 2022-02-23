$27.90 Million in Sales Expected for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) will post $27.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.50 million and the highest is $28.30 million. American Superconductor posted sales of $21.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year sales of $108.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.60 million to $108.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $118.25 million, with estimates ranging from $117.80 million to $118.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Superconductor.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

AMSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.55. 9,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,121. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The company has a market cap of $214.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.55.

In other American Superconductor news, Director Vikram S. Budhraja sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $35,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 22,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $257,347.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,304,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,080,000 after purchasing an additional 544,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,890,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,556,000 after purchasing an additional 33,624 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,491,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,744,000 after purchasing an additional 211,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 87,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 749,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Superconductor (AMSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.