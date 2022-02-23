$347.96 Million in Sales Expected for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will announce $347.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $351.61 million and the lowest is $344.31 million. RadNet reported sales of $308.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RadNet.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RDNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.79. RadNet has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $276,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,700 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in RadNet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,952,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,478,000 after acquiring an additional 61,023 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,186,000 after purchasing an additional 36,461 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,262,000 after purchasing an additional 97,821 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 323,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 150,711 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

