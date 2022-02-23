3,581 Shares in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

CONN opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.94 million, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Conn’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $31.48.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Conn’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CONN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other Conn’s news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

