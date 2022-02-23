362 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Purchased by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 313,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,012,000 after acquiring an additional 94,712 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 259,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,372,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 54,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,754,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 154,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,893,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $268.13. 44,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,711. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.00. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $239.41 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

