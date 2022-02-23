$418.47 Million in Sales Expected for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will report $418.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $415.40 million to $421.54 million. Kimco Realty reported sales of $282.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kimco Realty.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 61.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KIM shares. Argus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average is $23.04. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $17.89 and a twelve month high of $25.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.77%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimco Realty (KIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.