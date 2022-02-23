$57.59 Million in Sales Expected for Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) will report $57.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pharming Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.47 million to $58.70 million. Pharming Group posted sales of $60.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pharming Group will report full year sales of $203.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $202.57 million to $204.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $253.05 million, with estimates ranging from $244.39 million to $261.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pharming Group.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHAR. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pharming Group by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Pharming Group by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PHAR opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. Pharming Group has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.33.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pharming Group (PHAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.