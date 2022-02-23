5,774 Shares in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 24,370 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 301,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDHY opened at $51.54 on Wednesday. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a one year low of $51.27 and a one year high of $56.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.93.

