6,257 Shares in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,445,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,202,000 after purchasing an additional 707,747 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,204,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,954,000 after purchasing an additional 100,474 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DCT. Barclays reduced their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $51.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.64 and a beta of -0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average of $34.29.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,345,250 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

