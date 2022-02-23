7,298 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 77.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Airbnb by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $165.24 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.71 and a 1 year high of $215.49. The company has a market capitalization of $104.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.42 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($10.88) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.48.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total transaction of $24,499,230.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 769,872 shares of company stock valued at $133,170,830 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

