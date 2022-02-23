7,616 Shares in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPK. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 86,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 54.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

Shares of NPK opened at $77.29 on Wednesday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.17 and a 1-year high of $117.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.65. The company has a market cap of $544.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.47%. This is a positive change from National Presto Industries’s previous annual dividend of $1.00. National Presto Industries’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of National Presto Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK).

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.