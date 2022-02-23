78,622 Shares in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 78,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ML. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter worth about $88,878,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter worth about $35,328,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter worth about $11,529,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter worth about $9,546,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at about $10,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ML. Craig Hallum began coverage on MoneyLion in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MoneyLion in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MoneyLion stock opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.48. MoneyLion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

