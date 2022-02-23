$8.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to announce $8.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.34 billion. Macy’s posted sales of $6.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year sales of $24.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.13 billion to $24.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $24.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.82 billion to $25.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on M shares. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Shares of NYSE:M traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.42. 51,872,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,791,046. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average is $25.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $37.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 22.56%.

In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of M. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Macy’s by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,635,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,603,000 after buying an additional 292,269 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Macy’s by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,755,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,263,000 after buying an additional 40,021 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 413,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after buying an additional 112,504 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Macy’s by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

