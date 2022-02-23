8,095 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 8,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

A traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.54.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,597 shares of company stock valued at $19,187,104.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

