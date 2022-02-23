$82.18 Million in Sales Expected for BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) will report sales of $82.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BGSF’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.35 million and the highest is $84.00 million. BGSF reported sales of $69.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGSF will report full-year sales of $306.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $304.81 million to $308.46 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $327.81 million, with estimates ranging from $325.77 million to $329.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BGSF.

Get BGSF alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BGSF. TheStreet raised shares of BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGSF in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of BGSF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,745. BGSF has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. BGSF’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BGSF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BGSF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 96,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BGSF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BGSF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BGSF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

About BGSF (Get Rating)

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGSF (BGSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.